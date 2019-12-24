Christkindlmarkt to close Tuesday afternoon

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Named USA Today’s best holiday market, The Carmel Christkindlmarkt brings a spark of holiday charm to the city.

The German market offers handmade crafts, ice skating, Germanic inspired eatery and a variety of shops.

Adam Schmidt and his son traveled in Monday from Whitestown to visit the attraction.

“There is a focus on the German food,” said Schmidt. “There is bratwursts, pretzels, the waffles. It’s a good mix of food.”

This is the market’s third year of welcoming more than 325,000 visitors annually.

The market closes for the season at 3 p.m. Tuesday.