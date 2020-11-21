Christmas at Indianapolis Zoo returns for 52nd year of lights, holiday cheer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season will come alive with lights and animals Saturday night when Christmas at the the Indianapolis Zoo returns for another year.

The zoo has had more than 50 years of practice perfecting the holiday experience, but much like everything else, this year will look different.

While admission to Santa’s Village is included with the price of regular zoo admission, reservations are required to help maintain social distancing.

“There are some parts of the village we left out because social distancing wasn’t possible,” said Melanie Laurendine, conservation public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Most noticeably absent is the mirror maze, but there are still a lot of activities to take in.

“We have more than 1 million lights and the tunnel of lights is always a fan favorite,” said Laurendine.

While young visitors can still take a socially distant picture with Santa, they will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen is still part of the experience but there will be no cookie decorating.

While at the zoo, visitors can check out the zoo’s cold climate animals like reindeer and penguins. Visitors can experience penguins up close during the Penguin Encounter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Christmas at the Zoo runs November 21 through December 30 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.