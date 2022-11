Local

‘Christmas at the Zoo’ returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is just around the corner and “Christmas at the Zoo’ is returning to the Indianapolis Zoo.

Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo joined Daybreak to talk about what can we expect to see at the zoo for 2022.

“It’s definitely a holiday experience unlike any other and it’s a great family tradition here at the zoo,” Mattox said.

“Christmas at the Zoo” runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30.

Tickets can be purchased here.