Christmas display vandalized at Knightstown senior living facility

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – The Knightstown Police Department is looking for the people who destroyed $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations at Academy Place, a nonprofit senior living facility.

Community outreach coordinator Kevin Richey said it happened overnight Saturday.

“The next day some individuals found the decorations damaged and torn down, and some were out in the middle of the street,” Richey said.

Academy Place decked the halls for its first Christmas at the Academy, a free month-long celebration for the community.

There are dozens of sponsored Christmas trees from local organizations. People can donate a penny to vote for their favorite tree. Families can visit Santa, take part in elf workshops and listen to live music.

Chief of Police, Chris Newkirk said there will be more officers around to make sure Christmas at the Academy runs smoothly.

“The community has given me three to four different leads after it was put on our department’s Facebook page. We have narrowed it down to a group of juveniles. We’re getting really close to pinpointing one juvenile in particular that we would like to speak with,” said Newkirk.

Local businesses put up a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to arrests, but Academy Place is wanting to teach the teens involved a bigger lesson.

“They will not want to prosecute, and actually are willing to take the $1,000 donation and offer it to the charity of those that were involved’s choice,” Newkirk added.

“Giving is better than destroying and making someone’s life better is better than making someone’s life worse,” said Richey. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons there.”

Anyone with information that can help officers find the teens involved is asked to call the Knightstown Police Department. More about Christmas at the Academy can be found on the Academy Place Facebook page.