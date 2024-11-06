Indiana’s largest holiday shopping event returns for 75th year

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns for its 75th year, featuring over 300 vendors selling unique holiday décor, local artisans' gifts, and live entertainment, with tickets available for $14 for adults and free for children 12 years old and under. (Provided Photo/Christmas Gift + Hobby Show via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is underway. The annual festive marketplace is in its 75th year and is described by organizers as “the state’s largest holiday shopping event” with one-of-a-kind finds, gifts from local artisans, and stunning displays.

More than 300 vendors will be selling holiday décor from Wednesday to Sunday at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – West Pavilion. There will also be a Holiday Entertainment Stage featuring local choirs, singers, and dancers.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for children 12 years old and under.

Days & hours:

Wednesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This year, “Merry Money” is back. Organizers say all show attendees will get the chance to receive $25 in Merry Money to use at any one vendor just by registering at the Show Information Booth. A winner will be drawn every hour throughout the show.

A group of local designers will offer holiday tabletop inspiration with table settings ranging from simple and stylish to elegant and elaborate. People will also be able to take a picture with Santa. He will be seated near the show’s live Christmas tree in the center of West Pavilion.

Karolyn Grimes is returning to this year’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. She is best known for her role as Zuzu Bailey in the classic 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” She will showcase her “It’s a Wonderful Life” cookbook. The cookbook includes delicious recipes, movie anecdotes, interviews, trivia, photos, and more.

Girls Night Out – Wednesday

It’s a party! Celebrate the season with your friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. — opening night of the Gift + Hobby Show! Enjoy music, drinks and so much shopping! Plus, your tickets are half price at the box office!

Hero Day – Friday

Pay honor and tribute to all our veterans on Friday! All veterans and active-duty military get FREE ADMISSION for the day, plus FREE PARKING at the State Fairgrounds. Just bring a valid ID and enjoy the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!

Teacher Day – Sunday

Taking attendance for all educators on Sunday, Nov. 10! To those who taught us our ABCs and 123s, teachers and school staff receive FREE ADMISSION to the show as a thank-you for their dedication to education. Just bring a valid staff ID and enjoy the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show free of charge!

Get more information on the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show online.