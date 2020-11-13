Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds opens to public Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fairgrounds are ready for Christmas.

Thursday night News 8 was given a preview of this year’s Christmas Nights of Lights. It’s Indy’s largest synchronized light show and organizers say this year’s show will be better than ever before.

They say there’s a new and longer route with new songs and more than a million lights are ran by about 200 computers.

Plus, the light show is great for social distancing because you never have to leave your car. The show begins tomorrow and runs from dusk to 10 P.M.

Click here for ticket information.