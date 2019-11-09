‘Christmas Nights of Lights’ show debuts at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “Christmas Nights of Lights” show is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the first time ever.

Its display of more than one million lights, 15 miles of wire, over 70,000 computer channels and the entire light show is synced with holiday music. All this happens while you and your family are in the comfort of your own vehicle on a 2-mile car ride.

The idea to bring the show to Indianapolis was sparked by Tracy and Richie King, a couple from Bristol, Tennessee. They’ve been putting this event on in Mobile, Cincinnati, Nashville, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and other cities.

Tracy gave three reasons for bringing the display to Indianapolis.

“Indianapolis loves to have fun, they’re family oriented and we can tell that they love Christmas,” she said.

For the King family, this event is a family affair. Tracy and Richie are the owners, but their parents and other family members help out every year to make sure the light show is a success.

“Just to see that we can work on this as a family and then see other families come to enjoy it, that’s the most rewarding part,” Tracy said.

In their opening weekend in at the State Fairgrounds, they will admit military veterans for free Friday through Monday.

The “Christmas Nights of Lights” display opens Friday and runs through New Year’s Day.

The show begins every night at dusk and runs until 10 p.m. Visitors are instructed to enter the Indiana State Fairgrounds at Gate 12.

