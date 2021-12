Local

Christmas-themed science experiments for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holidays often mean spending extra time with your kids.

However, you may find yourself wondering what to do with them during their time off of school.

Meteorologist and educator Jason Lindsey with Hooked on Science – otherwise known as “Mr. Santa” – was on Daybreak Wednesday.

He stopped by with several Christmas-themed science experiments to try.

One of the experiments is called Santa Drop and uses a Christmas ornament.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.