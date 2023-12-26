Christmas tree disposal locations open in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to dispose of your Christmas tree? People who live in Marion County can dispose of their real Christmas trees at seven specific locations starting Monday.

Marion County officials are encouraging people to dispose of real Christmas trees for the 2023-2024 season at one of the city’s seven drop-off locations.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. St. Clair St., northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park: 2432 Conservatory Dr., in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park: 5253 W. 62nd St., to the left of the entrance

Perry Park: 451 E. Stop 11 Rd., to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park: 2420 E. Riverside Dr., by the basketball court

Sahm Park: 6801 E. 91st St., near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park: 7201 Crittenden Avenue

The Department of Public Works says tree stands and all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and decorations must be removed beforehand. The collected trees are mulched into various soil blends by GreenCycle.

Marion County residents have until Jan. 31 to drop off their trees at one of the locations. Trees can be dropped off from dawn to dusk.

According to the city website, “Dropping off trees at locations not listed below is considered illegal dumping and is punishable by fines of up to $3,000. Please check the list carefully as included parks can change from year to year.”

The DPW added that this service is provided for Marion County residents only, and is not offered for commercial use.