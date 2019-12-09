Church helps families with Christmas wishes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local church spent Sunday evening helping families put some presents under the tree.

North Central Church of Christ gave out presents to children from Washington Township schools as part of its annual “Mittens and Toys” event. This year more than 100 families were helped.

The families shared a meal with church members, and kids got a chance to take pictures with Santa and decorate cookies.

“All of our families are very thankful, they’re very thankful not only for that gift in terms of those items but also that gift of fellowship and fun,” said Suzanne Zybert with Washington Township Schools.

The church reaches out to the school district each year to help support families who need assistance.