Circle Centre Mall sale ‘bit of a setback,’ but retail site could reshape itself

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle Centre Development Co. will now become the sole owner of Circle Centre Mall after Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group announced it was selling its portion of the shopping center.

“I think this is a bit of a setback. A name like Simon pulling out of the downtown malls, it’s going to be detrimental right now, but we can come back from this,” said Brian Mowery, a Republican who is minority leader of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.

Mowery said Friday he believes some of the violent incidents around the mall may have prompted Simon to sell.

John Talbott, the director of the Center for Retail Education and Research at the Kelley School of Business, said Friday that Circle Centre could reshape itself by converting some of the empty space at the mall into apartments.

“It’s almost like a living organism. Consumer preferences change, and they change rapidly,” he said.

Talbott adds that the mall could attract new tenants such as Amazon. The online retailer is starting to open brick-and-mortar clothing stores in some cities.

Mowery said, “One of the things that San Diego has been doing is they made a tech hub at their mall similar to what could be done at Circle Center. It’s like an incubator for these tech companies.”

A spokesperson for the Circle Center Development Co. said no one available Friday to comment on camera about the sale.

