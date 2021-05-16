Local

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy honored by Martin University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University on Saturday granted an honorary doctorate to Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy.

McCoy spoke to the graduating class of close to 50 people, offering advice as they prepare for their futures.

“I think everyone knows here that success comes in different colors, different fashions and different definitions. Mine for me is that I want to be the best in the business. I want to be the best for myself,” McCoy told the graduates.

Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings also received a doctorate from the university.

Watch McCoy’s full speech here: