Circle City Classic festivities ramping up Friday

Circle City Classic week is well underway and the festivities are ramping up on Friday around downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle City Classic week is well underway and the festivities are ramping up on Friday around downtown Indianapolis.

Kicking off the day, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will emcee the CCC Coaches luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium. The annual event celebrates the contributions of everyone involved with the Circle City Classic.

New to the lineup this year is the Talent Day Career Fair at Lucas Oil Stadium from 1 – 5 p.m.

The career fair is hosted in partnership with InnoPower Indy, a workforce development non-profit. InnoPower CEO Emil Ekiyor says the fair is a way for area businesses to introduce themselves to black and minority professionals looking to network or potentially advance their careers.

In the evening, marching bands from Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University will take over the area around the stadium for a pep rally. They will gather at the South Street side at 4 p.m. to hype up crowds for the return of football to the classic.

“Indianapolis has grown at a rapid rate and we want the city to be attractive for all people,” Ekiyor said. “We’re saying to black professionals and black business owners that this is the time to be involved with the growth of Indy. So If you have a business or if you’re an entrepreneur, come celebrate a network of entrepreneurs. We have business owners coming from out of town to see the environment of Indianapolis. We just want to show the world that Indy is open for business for everybody.”

A concert is also part of Friday’s festivities. Fantasia and Joe will take the stage at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 8 p.m.

