Circle City Classic kicks off this week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people from across the United States are in downtown Indianapolis for one of the most exciting events of the year: the Circle City Classic.

The 39th annual event started Sunday with the crowning of Miss Circle City Classic and runs through Saturday, Sept. 23.

The calendar of events includes Circle City Classic Praise and Worship on Wednesday, a pep rally and Talent Day Career Fair on Friday, and Saturday’s Circle City Classic football game.

Ed Rogers, director of events for Indiana Black Expo, says the event is a great way to introduce young people to the spirit, energy, and traditions of Historic Black Colleges and Universities.

“Circle City Classic is one of our biggest fundraisers with Indiana Black Expo. We put this on to support scholarships throughout the community but also as a way to expose youth and others who don’t live in the South to the HBCU culture and let them see that there’s so much tradition when it comes to HBCUs in our country,” Rogers said.

Football fans will fill Lucas Oil Stadium for Saturday’s Circle City Classic game between Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University.

It’s the first football game in several years; after the 2019 Circle City Classic, organizers took a step back to revamp the game.

“Football is back. That’s been our motto that we’ve been preaching this whole time since we announced our big game,” Rogers said. “This game is going to be our 39th game. We still have tickets on sale, so we would love this community to come out and support the game. It’s going to be fun.”

Fans can join News 8 at the Circle City Classic Parade before the big game and check out the post-game Divine Nine Greek Stroll Competition.

Money raised from the Circle City Classic goes toward scholarships. So far, Indiana students have received more than $5 million.

WISH-TV is proud to be the official media partner of the Circle City Classic Business and Entrepreneur Day! The event is happening on Sept. 23 in partnership with InnoPower LLC (InnoPower Indy).