Circle City Classic kicks off with prayer for successful weekend to come

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The year’s slate of events surrounding Circle City Classic and the return of its football matchup was set to kick off Wednesday night.

Indiana Black Expo invited the community to pray in an organized worship service to begin the extended weekend of activities designed to showcase historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

The event was scheduled for three hours Wednesday night at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 2125 N. German Church Rd., Indianapolis. Dr. Charles Goodman will lead the service 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

IBE’s senior director of community initiatives, Matthew White, described it as a way to begin the festivities in thanks for the experiences and opportunities that Circle City Classic provides the community.

“A big part of what the Circle City Classic does and why we do it is because of that revenue we do give back in the form of scholarships and community programs that really enhance our community,” White said.

The Circle City Classic has been organized for 39 years as a scholarship fundraiser that has helped award more than $5 million to students in higher education, according to Indiana Black Expo’s summary of the weekend on its website.

Indiana is not home to an HBCU but White explained that the yearly showcase of football, a battle of bands, a Greek stroll competition, and other celebrations offer exposure and the atmosphere associated with the traditions and academic experience.

“We have Indiana students that attend HBCUs, and what this opportunity is and what the game and Circle City Classic do is bring that HBCU experience to Indianapolis which is a lot of fun. It brings a lot of energy, a lot of really cool vibes and obviously bringing back the football game, brings back the battle of the bands and all of the fun ancillary events that are tied.”

Circle City Classic will feature a football game Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium after a one-year hiatus in 2022. Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University play at 3 p.m.

