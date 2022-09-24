Local

Circle City Classic Parade 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic Parade started at 10 a.m. at the inter section of North and Pennsylvania streets.

The celebration is to honor historic black colleges.

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Indianapolis to see floats, marching bands, drill teams, and Greek Units.

The parade route is a mile long and started at North and Pennsylvania, made its way to Ohio Street by the Salesforce Tower, and up on Meridian to end at North Street.

This year, there are 100 different groups from across the country that participated.

Past parade grand marshals have included Jerry Rice, Kelly Rowland, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

