Circle City Classic parade grand marshal speaks on ‘Central Park 5’, activism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The grand marshal of the Circle City Parade has gained international recognition for his activist efforts after being wrongly imprisoned alongside four other teens, known as the Central Park Five, for the rape and beating of a jogger in 1989.

On Saturday, Korey Wise spoke to a crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium about spending 14 years in prison, and how he’s used his freedom to help others.

The four-part Netflix series “When They See Us” explores the true story of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn’t commit in 1989 and follows them over the course of 25 years to their eventual exoneration.

The case of the Central Park Five — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — drew worldwide attention.

Wise was exonerated in 2002 and is now a criminal justice activist.