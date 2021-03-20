Circle City Donut Dash 5K to support area teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 6th Annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K will begin at East 10th Street on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The event will be limited to 500 participants with COVID-19 prevention requirements. It continues to support Teachers’ Treasures, a non-profit that collects and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need.

The dash will include the main race with a halfway point challenge where participants attempt to eat a dozen donut holes and a non-donut-challenge where participants can enjoy the donuts afterwards.

There is also a virtual run component. There will be an after-party event at Fowling Warehouse, a 50,000-square-foot event venue just blocks from Teachers’ Treasures.

For more information and to watch the segment, click on the video.