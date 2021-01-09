Circle of Lights display coming down Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – What goes up must come down. That’s a phrase that on Saturday morning will mean the end of this year’s Circle of Lights display on Monument Circle.

And even though the holiday tradition looked and felt a little different since mid-November when the lights went up, Downtown Indy says as many as 200,000 people took in the decor through a drive-by view.

“2020 was such a weird year for our city and everyone and we’re always happy to be part of these lights but especially this year … it was important to get them up and to have something stay the same,” said Jeff Wheeler, business manager of IBEW 481.

Between 75 to 100 electrical workers and volunteers of IBEW 481 will be on hand Saturday taking down the decor including the 52 garland strands with 4,784 LED colored lights, strung from the top of the monument to its base at Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

It’s a process Wheeler says takes about four hours.

Trending Headlines

“It’s not as fun putting them up as it is taking them down so we’re gonna get a head start, finish early and get these guys home in time for the Colts game,” said Wheeler.

Workers started the take down process at 7:30 AM.