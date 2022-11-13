Local

‘Circle of Lights’ to celebrate 60th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 300 volunteers Saturday braved the cold to string up more than 4,000 lights on the soldiers and sailors monument.

It’s all preparation for the Indianapolis annual Circle of Lights and there’s more reason to celebrate this year. It will be the 60th anniversary.

The Downtown Indy president Taylor Schaffer says it’s a perfect was for families to kick off the holiday season.

“And hopefully, spend some time in downtown Indianapolis, enjoying food, beverage, cultural institutions, games. There’s a Pacer game the same night as the Circle of Lights. You can come down and make a day of it, kicking off the holiday season,” Schaffer said.

The lights will go on after Thanksgiving and remain throughout the holiday season.