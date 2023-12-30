‘Ciroc the New Year’ hosts 12th annual NYE celebration at Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One New Year’s party hopes to ring in 2024 with a view of downtown Indy.

Promoting company Image First is hosting its 12th annual “Ciroc the New Year” celebration. This year’s theme is “24 Karat Dripping in Gold.”

Partygoers can expect five different rooms with DJs. There will also be a silent disco on the roof.

Kelli Ibanez runs Libertad Real Estate, a sponsor for this year’s event. She says one of those options, the International room, will feature Latino, African, Reggae, and other foreign music genres.

“It was really important as a sponsor this year to really reach out to the Hispanic community specifically and make them feel welcome,” Ibanez said. “To really specifically invite our community in their own language and bring some entertainment that they’ve seen out and about in Indianapolis and just make them feel welcome.”

The event will also feature an open bar and hor d’euvres, and no New Year’s party is complete without a champagne toast at midnight.

Rosy Casas, one of Ibanez’s coworkers, says she looks forward to celebrating 2024.

“This is gonna be a very special year, and I’m looking forward to it,” Casas said. “I just want to be the best version of myself, and I want to be a good example and represent my Latino community.”

“Ciroc the New Year” starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday. As of Saturday morning, event promoters said there were about 100 tickets left, which can be purchased online.

