Citizen Energy sues apartment complexes for $1.3 million in unpaid bills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy filed lawsuits against two companies that operate three apartment complexes.
The utility is seeking more than a million dollars in unpaid bills.
Berkley Commons owns Berkley commons apartments on the southside.
JPC Affordable Housing Foundation owns the other two complexes: Capital Place Apartments and The Woods at Oak Crossing.
Citizens says all three stopped paying for gas, water, and sewer services.
The company is also asking for the creation of a trust for funds the owners collect from residents for utilities.