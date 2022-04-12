Local

Citizen Energy sues apartment complexes for $1.3 million in unpaid bills

by: WISH Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy filed lawsuits against two companies that operate three apartment complexes.

The utility is seeking more than a million dollars in unpaid bills.

Berkley Commons owns Berkley commons apartments on the southside.

JPC Affordable Housing Foundation owns the other two complexes: Capital Place Apartments and The Woods at Oak Crossing.

Citizens says all three stopped paying for gas, water, and sewer services.

The company is also asking for the creation of a trust for funds the owners collect from residents for utilities.

