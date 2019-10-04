Citizens reports high-pressure water issues, 2 main breaks in Hamilton County

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of homes in Noblesville have been impacted after a pressurization issue during maintenance work Friday, plus the water company is dealing with two main breaks in Westfield.

Citizens Westfield Water experienced a “high pressure event on its water distribution system” near 161st and Hazel Dell Parkway on Friday.

The city of Westfield also reported Citizens had two main breaks, one on Bethpage Trail in the Bridgewater community and another at 169th Street and Carey Road.

The city on its Facebook page said, “Calls coming into Citizen’s Water are reporting pressure relief valves in homes around this area are going off. Crews are on the scene working to fix the problem. No timeline on repair has been given at this time. “

CITIZENS UPDATE: There are two water main breaks. One in Bridgewater and another at 169th and Carey Road. We will send more along more information as it becomes available. Again, thanks for your patience. Posted by City of Westfield – Government on Friday, October 4, 2019

Daniel Constantine of Citizens told News 8’s Dan Klein that the two water main breaks in Westfield are not connected to the high water pressure issues in Noblesville.

Citizens said the water main breaks in Westfield are a result of high water use, mainly through sprinklers watering dry lawns.

Citizens had not decided by 5 p.m. whether it would have to issue boil orders in the areas affected by the Westfield water main breaks.

The issue in Noblesville developed during valve maintenance work, according to Citizens Energy Group. “The issue has been isolated and pressures have returned to normal,” the company said in a statement to News 8.

An estimated 100 Noblesville-area homes have been impacted and crews are going door-to-door in the area of the Twin Oaks subdivision to see if customers are having pressure problems or if any damage has been done.

If you are experiencing pressure issues in the Twin Oaks area, you are asked to call Citizens Contact Center at 317-924-3311.