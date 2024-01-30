Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Citizens Energy to replace lead service lines ahead of Public Works project

Citizens Energy replacing lead service lines ahead of Public Works projects

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A critical upgrade in infrastructure is coming, according to an announcement from Citizens Energy Group.

It says it’ll be replacing lead service lines in connection with the Indianapolis Department of Public Worksconversion of New York and Michigan streets back to two-way traffic on the near east side of the city.

City leaders say as Public Works crews open up the ground to convert the roads to two-way traffic, Citizens Energy Group crews will replace customer-owned lead service lines with updated infrastructure.

City leaders say this partnership will accelerate the lead service line replacement program.

Brandon Herget, director of Public Works, said during a news conference Monday, “And we’ve seen in other parts of the city that we’ve had these measures take place great development whether that’s in residential or real estate or other businesses.”

Citizens Energy says work should be finished by the end of the week.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pacers add another name to...
Sports /
Indiana man arrested on human...
Indiana News /
Indiana senators vote to let...
Indiana News /
Indiana leaders accept comments on...
Indiana News /
Hoosier tenants rally at Indiana...
News /
11-year-old girl hospitalized after Indiana...
Indiana News /
Felon with gun who posted...
Crime Watch 8 /
Week 7: Vote for ‘The...
High School - The Zone /