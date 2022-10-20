Local

Citizens Gas of Westfield proposes rate hike; asks for customer comments

BARCELONA, SPAIN - 2022/10/08: A gas stove lets off a blue flame inside a household kitchen in Barcelona. Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine gas prices have reached record highs in 2022, causing inflation and soaring prices for a number of products. The energy crisis has forced some governments in Europe to take measures to curb prices and help consumers pay the bills. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Citizens Gas of Westfield is proposing an annual revenue hike of $1.29 million.

The utility group, who services over 6,100 customers in Hamilton County, says the increase is necessary to cover higher operating and maintenance costs and pay for infrastructure improvements related to rapid community growth, the group said.

Residential bills will rise as follows:

Monthly Usage Current Gas Bill Proposed Gas Bill 20 Therms (16.01 gallons) $28.67 $39.59 50 Therms (40.03 gallons) $53.93 $66.34 100 Therms (80.07 gallons) $96.02 $115.90 Statistics provided by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

Basic distribution costs are responsible for about 58% of a residential bill, the remaining 42% of a typical monthly bill pays for the natural gas itself.

The group says the proposal would affect natural gas rates and charges in its Westfield service territory. It would not affect Westfield’s water or sewer rates.

Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor invites any customer to submit written comments until Nov. 25.

To submit a comment, visit the OUCC’s website here.