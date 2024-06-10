Search
Citizens Water proposes rate increase in Westfield

State to hold meeting on Citizens Water request of Westfield's rate case

by: Gregg Montgomery
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Citizens Water of Westfield is asking for a water rate increase in the Hamilton County city.

Citizens is asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to raise rates to about $8.30 for an average of 5,000 gallons of water per month. The rate hike would come in two phases.

Citizens also wants to increase the fee for new connections to the water system to $2,300 from $1,150.

A public hearing was scheduled for 6 p.m. June 17 at the Westfield City Services Center, 2728 E. 171st St.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

