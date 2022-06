Local

Indianapolis City-County Council approves pay raises for members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pay raises are coming for the next members of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

On Monday night, the council approved boosting pay from the current $11,400 to more than $31,000. This is the first council raise in more than 20 years.

All five council Republicans voted “no.”

Once the new council is sworn into office in 2024, the pay raise will take effect.