City-County councilor proposes tax on ‘sugary drinks’

Bottles of Fanta are displayed in a food truck’s cooler on July 22, 2014 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis City-County councilor on Tuesday introduced a recommendation for a tax of 1 cent per ounce on “sugary drinks.”

No vote was taken on the new measure. The action comes about six months after the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association called for excise taxes and limits on marketing sugary drinks to teenagers and children in a News 8 report.

Councilor Jared Evans, a Democrat, said the tax would go toward infrastructure improvements, according to a tweet.

Representatives of the American Heart Associated told councilors in a Tuesday night committee meeting that a 1-cent tax on “sugary drinks” could create $47 million in new revenue for the government.

The heart association representatives also told councilors other cities have passed similar measures.

The Tax Policy Center in Washington, D.C., says cities with “soda taxes” include Boulder, Colorado; Philadephia; Seattle; and the California cities of Albany, Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco. Those cities’ taxes range from 1-2 cents per ounce and are paid by distributors.

Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, in November 2016 passed a 1-cent-per-ounce soda tax, but repealed it in October 2017.

Arizona, Michigan, Oregon and Washington have bans on soda taxes, although the bans came after Seattle’s tax was created, so it remains. In 2018, California lawmakers banned any more communities from enacting soda taxes.

Current soda taxes in U.S. cities are based on a drink’s volume. Opponents have argued, if the primary goal of the soda tax is improving public health by reducing sugar consumption, governments should consider taxing a beverage’s sugar content, the Tax Policy Center said.