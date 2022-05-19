Local

City-County Council committee recommends extending Safe Syringe Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council’s public safety committee recommended a two-year extension of the “Safe Syringe” program that debuted on April of 2019, after hepatitis C cases increased dramatically in Marion County.

The program’s mission is to collect and distribute needles and discourage people from sharing them.

“I think some people look at it as we are enabling them to do drugs. I don’t see it that way. I see it as a way to keep from spreading continued disease that’s plaguing our society,” Councillor La Keisha Jackson, (D-District 14) said.

Hepatitis “C” is a blood borne virus that can be spread by sharing needles.

The U.S. Department of Health said cases have quadrupled between 2010 and 2018, mainly because of people using opioids. If left untreated, hepatitis could damage your liver.

The Marion County Health Department says the Safe Syringe Program has served nearly 2,000 people in the past few years.

It provides counseling and resources to those who may not be able to get into a drug treatment center.

The program also offers immunizations for hepatitis a and b, human papillomavirus (HPV), flu, and COVID-19, along with testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Safe Syringe is an entirely grant funded program, and the health department estimates that for every one dollar spent on syringe services, $7.58 is saved on HIV prevention.