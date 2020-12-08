City-County Council pauses on ‘Back the Blue’ street mural

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A City-County Council resolution calling for a “Back the Blue” mural on an Indianapolis street did not get a vote Monday night.

Instead, the council sent the measure to its Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee. The committee is expected to hear the resolution on Wednesday afternoon.

The mural to show support for police would be located near the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters on Shelby Street just south of the Fountain Square neighborhood.

The council, which has a Democrat majority, overruled Republicans on the council who wrote the resolution, which now would be considered again by the full council as early as next month.