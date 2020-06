City-County Council to consider resolution declaring racism public health emergency in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City-County Council will take up a resolution Monday,

The resolution, if passed, would declare racism a public health emergency in Marion County.

Council President Vop Osili was on Daybreak Monday.

He discussed the proposed resolution, what would change in Marion County, if passed and if the council would take the resolution and turn it into concrete action?

