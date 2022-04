Local

City-County Council to vote Monday on proposed redistricting maps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council will vote on a proposed map for redistricting council seats Monday.

The proposed map will divide Indy’s residents into 25 districts. It also sets aside a single district for the Fountain Square and Irvington neighborhoods, which are currently divided among multiple council districts, and moves one seat further south.

If passed, the new map will take affect in 2023.