City, county public safety agencies host job fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time, six public safety agencies from across Indianapolis and Marion County hosted a joint job fair on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people interested in joining agencies such as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were invited to the IMPD Training Academy on Post Road to learn more about various career opportunities.

IMPD Commander Ida Williams joined Daybreak to talk more about why people should look at a career in public service.

“For IMPD, we’re offering a $5,000 incentive for those individuals looking to come on — not just in the traditional way of becoming a police officer, but also, our lateral positions that we’re hiring for as well,” Williams said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it it looking to fill 100 openings. Just a few weeks ago, the department said it was hesitant to move to its new home at the Marion County Justice Center because of short staffing.