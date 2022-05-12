Local

City increases pothole filling work as the weather warms up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said it completed day 3 of 10 hour workdays, as the city scrambles to fill potholes left behind by rain and snow.

“We have resolved nearly 20,000 service requests, called in by the citizens of Indianapolis, and we have received to date somewhere less than 30,000 so there is still plenty of work to do,” DPW Spokesperson, Ben Easley, said.

Asphalt, used to fill the potholes, doesn’t hold well when the ground is wet.

Crews are working this week along vast stretches of West 79th street, West 30th Street, Moller Road, Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis Street, Ethel Street, and California Street.

That is little consolation for Bart Waclawik l, whose vehicle was damaged last month when he hit a pothole on South Sargent Road.

“I had two options. Head on collision with opposite vehicle, which is obviously not the option I took, or hit the pothole, which was so severe it bent the wheel,” Waclawik said.

He submitted the $150 claim to the city, along with pictures and documentation, but it wasn’t enough. He got a response from the city asking for more information.

“I owe them 6 items, circumstances of the loss. Extent, time, damage, names of persons, etc.,” Waclawik said.

The situation has frustrated Waclawik so much, he’s considering swapping his BMW for another vehicle.

“I probably should not have a car that I have, because it’s just not suitable for the Indianapolis or Indiana roads. I should probably get an off road vehicle with balloon tires,” Waclawik said.

If you need to file a claim with the city for pothole damage Click Here. You can report active potholes to the Mayor’s Action Center.