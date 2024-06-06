City leaders provide update on Indiana Convention Center expansion and hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the largest single-day concrete pour in the history of Indianapolis, construction for the highly anticipated Indiana Convention Center hotel is making progress.

News 8 spoke exclusively with the man bringing the project to life.

City leaders first announced plans to expand the center and build a new hotel last year. The project is $250 million and will feature one of the largest convention center ballrooms in the U.S., a skywalk and a restaurant.

It will be located at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Georgia Street.

Earlier this year, the Pan Am Plaza ice rinks and surrounding areas were demolished in order to pave the way for the new 38-story hotel. The spot will host 800 bedrooms and will be the fourth tallest building in the state.

At around 1 a.m. on June 1, concrete was delivered in droves to the area, totaling 7,300 cubic yards brought to the area in a 12 hour time span. The concrete going down marks the largest single-day pour in the city’s history.

“There were eight concrete plants in operation,” Vice President of AECOM Hunt and Project Manager Bill Sewall said. “Nobody else could get concrete that day, in the Indianapolis metro area.”

Now, workers are preparing to take their work vertical in the fall. The entire project is slated to be completed in Oct. 2026.