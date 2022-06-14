Local

City leaders urge caution during extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat wave is creating a dangerous situation for Hoosiers. Indianapolis officials are urging people to stay indoors and avoid injuries in the sweltering heat.

The city is offering at least 17 splash pads to help beat the heat. Another tip, aim to stay indoors as much as you can to avoid the excessive heat.

“This is serious stuff and it requires a serious response,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

With rising temperatures, city officials are sending a warning.

“Even when you go to a pool (and) even when you go to a splash pad, stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. It’s dangerous,” Hogsett said.

There are six pools to choose from for free including Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Perry Park, Thatcher Park, and Willard Park.

“We hope to open at least one or two more by this coming weekend and as we’re filling pools we’re also finding some maintenance issues for several that need to be rectified before we can get them open,” the Director of Indy Parks, Phyllis Boyd, said.

While more than half of Indy Parks’ pools are still closed, most of the splash pads are now open.

“They operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., if it’s a recirculating splash pad like the one here at Arsenal and the one at Windsor Park,” Boyd said.

Indy Parks also offers several cooling centers like Watkins Park Family Center.

“Our 10 family centers will offer programs, activities, and air conditioned spaces Monday through Saturday at various times,” Boyd said.

Another tip; drink plenty of water. Also, take frequent breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned area if possible, and stay on top of air conditioner maintenance.

If you’re in need of non-emergency resources or shelter, you can call Indiana 211 by dialing 2-1-1. The pools are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Indy Parks Cooling Centers: