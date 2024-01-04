City of Carmel’s waste removal contract in effect

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Carmel’s new waste removal contract with Republic Services started this week. The agreement was approved by the city council last month.

Under the contract, rates will go from $13.31 to $14.70 for residential customers in 2024.

The rate will gradually rise to $19.07 over the next six years under the terms of the contract. The city sought bids on this service from qualified providers, and Republic Services was the lowest bidder by more than 13%.

Mayor Sue Finkam called the services consistent and well-priced. “Republic Services has long been a good partner with Carmel Utilities, and I’m confident that will continue,” she said.

Under the terms of the contract, city residents’ trash and recycling service dates will not change. This includes weekly recycling, landscape waste removal, special needs services, holiday tree pick-up, and bulk item services.

Republic Services has been contracted by the City of Carmel since 2012.