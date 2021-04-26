Local

City of Fishers announces Summer Concert Series lineup

by: Adam Staten
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Outdoor fun is returning to Fishers.

The city announced on Monday that their Fishers Summer Concert series will be returning on June 1.

According to a release, the series of free concerts will feature a lineup of both local and national acts.

The concerts will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer.

Tuesday Nights
Starting June 1 | 7 – 9 p.m.
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

  • June 1: Living Proof
  • June 8: Karma Band
  • June 15: Mike & Joe
  • June 22: The Midtown Mad Men
  • June 29: Cool City Band
  • July 6: The Nauti Yachtys
  • July 13: Henry Lee Summer
  • July 20: Country Summer
  • July 27: Toy Factory

Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts
June 2 – August 25 | Noon – 1 p.m.
Central Green (1 Municipal Drive)
*indicates children’s entertainment

  • June 2: Old Coyote Band
  • June 9: Mr. Daniel*
  • June 16: Stevens Puppets*
  • June 23: Ruditoonz*
  • June 30: Mr. Daniel*
  • July 7: Annie’s Jam*
  • July 14: Musical Conexion*
  • July 21: Kyle Bledsoe
  • July 28: Mr. Daniel*
  • Aug. 4: Old Coyote Band
  • Aug. 11: Stevens Puppets*
  • Aug. 18: Ruditoonz*
  • Aug. 25: Annie’s Jam*

Friday Nights
Starting June 25 | 8 p.m.
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

  • June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy-nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.
  • July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience
  • Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!
  • July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute – Chicago
  • July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band
  • July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute
  • July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band
  • Aug. 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience
  • Aug. 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics
  • Aug. 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show
  • Aug. 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars
  • Sept. 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon

For more information, click here.

