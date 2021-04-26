Local

City of Fishers announces Summer Concert Series lineup

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Outdoor fun is returning to Fishers.

The city announced on Monday that their Fishers Summer Concert series will be returning on June 1.

According to a release, the series of free concerts will feature a lineup of both local and national acts.

The concerts will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer.

Tuesday Nights

Starting June 1 | 7 – 9 p.m.

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 1: Living Proof

June 8: Karma Band

June 15: Mike & Joe

June 22: The Midtown Mad Men

June 29: Cool City Band

July 6: The Nauti Yachtys

July 13: Henry Lee Summer

July 20: Country Summer

July 27: Toy Factory

Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts

June 2 – August 25 | Noon – 1 p.m.

Central Green (1 Municipal Drive)

*indicates children’s entertainment

June 2: Old Coyote Band

June 9: Mr. Daniel*

June 16: Stevens Puppets*

June 23: Ruditoonz*

June 30: Mr. Daniel*

July 7: Annie’s Jam*

July 14: Musical Conexion*

July 21: Kyle Bledsoe

July 28: Mr. Daniel*

Aug. 4: Old Coyote Band

Aug. 11: Stevens Puppets*

Aug. 18: Ruditoonz*

Aug. 25: Annie’s Jam*

Friday Nights

Starting June 25 | 8 p.m.

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy-nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.

July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!

July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute – Chicago

July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band

July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute

July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band

Aug. 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience

Aug. 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics

Aug. 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show

Aug. 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

Sept. 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon

