Local

City of Lawrence to host ‘Trick Your Jeep’ Halloween parade

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — In celebration of Halloween, the City of Lawrence is partnering with local Jeep clubs to host the 3rd annual “Trick Your Jeep” event.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday evening. The Jeeps will be driving throughout neighborhoods across the City of Lawrence.

During the event, groups of Jeep owners and police officers will be visiting neighborhoods across Lawrence with Jeeps full of treats for trick-or-treaters. Jeep owners typically decorate their Jeeps with Halloween decorations, play Halloween music, and dress up in costumes while driving their Jeep. The event is a great way to provide a fun and safe experience for trick-or-treaters while increasing police presence in neighborhoods.

According to a release, around 20-30 Jeeps are expected to participate in this year’s event!