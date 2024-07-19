Westfield drives to expand use of golf carts in 2025

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield’s mayor is unveiling an innovative plan to expands the use of golf carts on the city’s trail system.

A bold move might just tee up a whole new way of getting around town. Drawing inspiration from Peachtree City, Georgia, where golf carts are a common primary mode of transportation, Mayor Scott Willis tells News 8 that he sees this as a way to enhance the quality of life for Westfield residents.

City resident Steve Carter said, “This is the best part of Westfield, to own a golf cart.”

Carter has lived in his Westfield home for over 20 years. His favorite way to get around town is in his blue golf cart. “The first thing I do is drive a mile to Anytime Fitness and then drive it back. Sometimes, I will go to Walgreens or Kroger’s.”

The potential benefits of this mode of transportation make Carter smile. “I’m always outside. But yeah, we love the golf cart!”

The city’s current golf cart ordinance allows for the use of golf carts under specific conditions. The Republican mayor wants to open up the most of the trail systems, excluding the Monon Trail. “As my kids were growing up, it was always a big part of our family fun to pile all the kids on the golf cart, go downtown, grab pizza at Greek’s or some ice cream, and the kids just love it.”

The city points to safety measures, including the restriction of golf carts to roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less, and requiring operators to have a valid driver’s license. “There’s been a culture in Westfield over the years that we’ve kind of turned a blind eye to underage kids driving golf carts, and that is our biggest risk in opening this up,” Willis said.

The mayor’s plan also includes widening portions of trails, adding signs for clear guidance, and creating trail connections to ensure easy access for all neighborhoods. “We have no negative interactions between pedestrians and golf carts. It doesn’t mean we won’t in the future. Logically speaking, we are talking human beings. I’m sure at some point we will have an issue or two.”

As the city gears up for this exciting transformation, Willis and his team are set to visit Peachtree City, Georgia, for research and consultation with local officials.

Willis hopes the new rules take effect in 2025.