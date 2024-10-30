City officials, community members celebrate Henry Street bridge groundbreaking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials and community members on Wednesday gathered on the banks of the White River to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Henry Street Bridge, a project expected to enhance connectivity between the west side and downtown Indianapolis.

Once completed, the new bridge will offer westside residents transportation options to access downtown, integrating with the expanded Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

The bridge is also set to support the new Elanco Global Headquarters, which is currently under construction as part of the LEVEE, previously known as the White River Innovation District.

The groundbreaking ceremony provided an opportunity to share updates on the archeological excavation at the Greenlawn site, located on the east side of the river, which is recognized as the city’s first cemetery.

