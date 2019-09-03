City officials, IndyGo celebrate launch of Red Line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday morning, city officials and IndyGo celebrated the launch of the new Red Line system.

The festivities kicked off with a party. There was music, donuts and coffee on the east lawn of the Indiana Statehouse.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was in attendance to share his excitement for IndyGo’s newest route.

Former Mayor Greg Ballard said he was overjoyed to see the final product hit the streets.

The buses began running over the Labor Day weekend. The Red Line is also free to ride all month long.