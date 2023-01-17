Local

$4.5 million to help Indianapolis create more Black, Hispanic homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community leaders say discrimination, including in the search for affordable housing, has left Indianapolis divided by race and ethnicity.

City officials say their goal is to bring more racial and financial equity for residents while addressing the challenges of vacant properties.

It’s part of the city’s new housing initiative Vacant to Vibrant, which aims to increase the number of Black and Hispanic homeowners. The program is supported with $4.5 million from the city’s allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan, which provided funding in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic.

A neighborhood advisory committee will work with the city government on proposals before projects are awarded. Proposals submitted are due to the Department of Metropolitan Development by noon March 31.

Vop Osili, a Democrat who is president of the Indianapolis City-County Council, said, “We’ve become far more aware of our disparities and are willing to look at them head-on and be accountable to our community.”

Keith Paschall, an Indianapolis resident, said, “I’m excited about getting these properties developed but making sure that the community is in control of the process.”

According to city officials, homeownership for Black residents dropped 14% in the last decade.

The new program aims to develop dozens of homes in the near northwest, Martindale-Brightwood, and east side neighborhoods.

City leaders say mainly Black and Hispanic residents live in these areas compared to the south region of Indianapolis, which has mostly white residents.

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “Disparities have been driven in no small measure by inequitable distributions of assets and, frankly, development that may be well-intentioned but drives up the assessed valuation of homes.”

There’s also a number of vacant homes in the city, which can become a problem. Paschall said, “I know when I moved in my house, my next-door neighbor said she was very happy that somebody finally moved in and she wasn’t surrounded by vacant homes.”

Paschall says these empty homes are also a target for crime. “When you hear noises — I know that when the house next to me was vacant — there would be people that would go in there and sometimes they would steal stuff out of there. You don’t know what’s going on or how long they’re in there.”