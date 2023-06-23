City pausing IndyRent program

An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order. The city of Indianapolis will temporarily stop taking applications for the IndyRent rental assistance program at noon on Monday, June 26. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is about to hit pause on a popular rental assistance program.

The IndyRent program will stop accepting new applications at noon on Monday, June 26, to “ensure that applications in the queue can be covered by remaining funding,” the city said Friday.

The pause is only temporary, but city leaders didn’t say when the application process will resume.

Tenant applications submitted before Monday’s deadline will still be processed. All applications must have an eviction case number. Indy tenants can check their check their eligibility online before applying.

The IndyRent program reopened at the end of April as a court-based and eviction-prevention-focused program. Since 2020, the city has handed out almost $200 million in IndyRent funds to 68,127 approved applicants.

The city still offers free legal assistance and rental assistance navigators that can help anyone facing eviction in Marion County. Visit the IndyRent program website to learn more.