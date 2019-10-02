City threatens eminent domain to retain plans for Waterside development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis is taking action after a property group originally set to redevelop the former GM stamping plant pulled out of the project.

In a letter from the city to Ambrose Property Group on Wednesday, Corporation Counsel Donald Morgan notified the property group of the city’s plans to “intend to take ownership of that property through eminent domain to ensure necessary redevelopment.”

The letter comes just days after APG announced the group was offloading the project and had begun the process to sell the Waterside site, which sits on 103 acres on the edge of the White River, directly west of the central business district.

Earlier Wednesday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced the purchase of 16.5 acres from the group for future expansion. APG also donated an additional 10 acres to the zoo.

The city’s letter went on to say “If Ambrose would prefer to avoid the delay and expense of a court process, we would welcome the opportunity to begin negotiating acquisition of the property immediately.”

You can read the city’s full letter below: