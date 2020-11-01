Citywide Classroom South Bend phasing in districtwide broadband initiative for students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Outreach efforts have begun in South Bend to connect students across the South Bend Community School Corporation to WiFi hotspots and at-home internet packages.

The initiative was established in partnership between the South Bend Community School Corporation, the City of South Bend, and nonprofit enFocus. The new outreach is part of the program called Citywide Classroom South Bend.

“Through our pilot, we have worked through some necessary infrastructure planning and logistics requirements,” said Patrick Stalvey, Chief Technology Officer for South Bend Community School Corporation, in a news release to News 8. “We are now rolling out our phased distribution approach to reach those with the greatest need first.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 30% of South Bend’s households lack home internet access. Nearly $2 million provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant will be aimed at distributing more than 2,200 at-home internet packages and 2,000 WiFi hotspots to students in South Bend.

Families in need of internet access can contact administrators at their student’s school to learn more about eligibility to receive the equipment.

