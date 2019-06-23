Local News

Civic Saturday preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Citizens are invited to an upcoming event focusing on bridging the gap between them and local leaders, politicians, politicians, citizens and anyone passionate about democracy.

Erin Kelley, who is helping to put together Civic Saturday, stopped by Daybreak Sunday.

Spirit & Place, a local organization known for its community engagement and large November festival, is partnering with other local groups to host a Civic Saturday discussion on July 20 at Central Library from 11 a.m. to noon.

Kelley says the discussions will be focused on becoming a better, more engaged citizen and about the role of importance of optimism to a citizenry.

