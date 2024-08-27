Civic Theatre in Carmel launches fall classes for aspiring young actors

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Civic Theatre in Carmel is preparing for its upcoming season, offering children and teens the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of theater.

With fall classes starting soon, the Civic Theatre invites young aspiring actors to enroll in programs designed to teach the fundamentals of acting, choreography, and vocal performance.

Holly Stults, the Education Programs Director at the Civic Theatre, emphasized the long-standing history of the organization’s educational initiatives during a recent interview with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins.

“Civic Theatre has been around for over 100 years, and our education department is 80 years old now,” Stults said. “We offer classes for children starting at age four, all the way through high school, and even adults.”

The Civic Theatre’s educational programs are structured to instill essential life skills, such as teamwork, confidence, and public speaking, beyond just performing arts. “There are so many more life lessons that are taught besides just singing, dancing, and acting,” Stults added.

The classes are categorized by age and skill level, starting with preschoolers as young as four and continuing through high school. The Junior Civic program caters to students up to age 14, while older students can join the high school program, which includes more advanced training.

“Our classes are very process-based,” Stults explained. “We want kids to learn the basic techniques before they go on to audition for shows. It’s like learning the fundamentals in any sport before playing a game.”

All classes culminate in a recital, offering students a chance to showcase what they’ve learned. However, performing in full-scale productions requires an audition, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the stage.

Classes start at around $200, with prices increasing for more advanced or specialized programs, such as musical theater. The Civic Theatre also offers scholarships for families in need, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent children from discovering the magic of theater.

“We never want money to stand in the way of a child discovering the magic of theater,” Stults emphasized.

For more information on enrolling in fall classes or applying for scholarships, click here.