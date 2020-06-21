‘Classic Black Men’ photo shoot on Monument Circle seeks to foster positive image

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of men came together Saturday to push for change following weeks of protests across the country.

Hundreds of people came out to the “Classic Black Men” photo shoot on Monument Circle. The goal was to create a positive image of Black men on social media.

News 8’s Randall Newsome was among those posing in the photos.

“It’s so important for our little ones to see that image,” said Newsome. “They need to see that, ‘Wow look at my daddy, this is what men should look like! Look at my son! Look at my brother! Look at my uncle!'”

CHECK THIS OUT: Black Men in Indianapolis take historic photo all dressed in suits on the Monument Circle. The goal was to start a movement to paint black males in a more positive light. Some took the opportunity to get their sons involved just before Father’s Day! #GOODNEWS #FAMILY #SUITS #Mentors #Leaders WISH-TV All Indiana Posted by Randall Newsome on Saturday, June 20, 2020

The event was organized by Shawn Kimbrough on Facebook.

“It just feels so good to see Black men together in a group and no one is fearing for their life,” said Kimbrough. “Everyone just feels safe and happy to be around each other.”

Organizers hope the message is heard by everyone.