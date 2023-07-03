Clay County residents can call 211 to report storm damage

A downed tree is shown June 30, 2023, on East 25th Street in Indianapolis after a derecho hit the city a day earlier. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in Clay County can now call Indiana 211 to report damage from recent storms, state officials said Monday.

Residents of Clay, Johnson, and Monroe Counties are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage from June 25 through July 2.

The assessments will help the Indiana Department of Homeland Security determine damage estimates and determine the next steps in the disaster recovery process.

Indiana 211 is only accepting damage reports from residents of Clay, Johnson, and Monroe Counties. Hoosiers in other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.